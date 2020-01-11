Trinity graduate Zachary Ecker, son of Roger and Diane Ecker of Washington, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Allegheny College with a 4.0 GPA. He is the grandson of Alice Shosky of Houston.
Trinity graduate Jeffrey Ecker, son of Roger and Diane Ecker of Washington, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Penn State’s Schreyer Honors College with a 4.0 GPA. He is the grandson of Alice Shosky of Houston.
Geneva College recently announced its dean’s list of undergraduate students for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a GPA of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more. The local students named to the dean’s list are: engineering major Rachel Woessner of Bentleyville; criminal justice Gage McCamey of Canonsburg; business major Anthony Wuenstel of Canonsburg; English with secondary education major Kevin Donaldson of Claysville; aviation business administration major Aaron Malingowski of McDonald; psychology major Olivia Younger of McDonald; accounting CPA major Daniel Martinelli of Monongahela; engineering major Steven Leon of Venetia; engineering major Joie Barni of Washington; engineering major Joshua Coatsworth of Washington; history major Jordan King of Washington; PK-4 Ed/PK-8 Special Ed major Julianna Ronto of Washington.