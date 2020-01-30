Chartiers-Houston High School graduate Deanna Lesso, the daughter of Randall and Barbara Lesso of Canonsburg, was named to the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg’s 2019 fall semester dean’s list. She is a visual and performing art’s major.
Alayna Stahlman, a Washington native, has been named to the Appalachian Bible College president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. She is a business major. Students who make the president’s list must finish the semester with a 4.0 GPA.
The Linsley School, Wheeling, W.Va., graduate Tritan Plute, son of Timothy and Amy Plute of Washington, was named to the University of Pittsburgh’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Plute, a grandson of George and Patty Molinaro of Washington, is a neuroscience/pre-med major.
Stephen Patrick, son of Donny and Roxanne Patrick, was named to University of Akron’s College of Engineering dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. A 2017 Washington High School graduate, he is majoring in mechanical engineering. He is the grandson of Carol Keeling of Washington and the late Robert Williams and the late Don Patrick Sr. and Brenda Gardner of Virginia.