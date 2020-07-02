Victoria Knox of New Salem was placed on Waynesburg University’s Spring 2020 dean’s list.
Chartiers-Houston graduate Deanna Lesso, daughter of Barbara and Randall Lesso of Canonsburg, was placed on the University of Pittsburgh - Greensburg Spring 2020 dean’s list. She is a visual performing arts - music major with a minor in psychology.
Kayla Alderson was placed on Waynesburg University’s deans list for Spring 2020. She is a rising senior at Waynesburg and studying applied business with a concentration in human resources. She was also named captain of the varsity softball team. She is the daughter of Thomas Alderson III and the late Elaine Alderson.
Washington High School graduate Alexas Iams was placed on Washington & Jefferson College’s Spring 2020 dean’s list. She is the daughter of Jana and Tood Iams of Washington and is a math major. She is an Alpha Scholar, and is a member of Alpha Lamda Delta Honor Society, Pi Mu Epsilon Math Honor Society and Association for Women in Mathematics. Iams is currently an Intern at NASA in Langley, Va.