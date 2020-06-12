Brianna Gallagher, daughter of Bob and Judy Hollick, of Pittsburgh, graduated with a doctor of jurisprudence degree from Duquesne University. Virtual graduation was held May 29. She also holds a doctorate of pharmacy degree from Duquesne.
Kathryn Crouch was named to Chatham University’s dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester. A Charters-Houston graduate, Crouch is the daughter of Beth and Bob Crouch of Canonsburg. She is the granddaughter of Catherine and the late Robert Strnisha of Canonsburg and the late Robert and June Crouch of Elizabeth. Crouch is a media arts major.
Ryan Mele, the son of Lorie and Robert Mele of Houston, graduated from Washington & Jefferson College in May with a degree in accounting. A Chartiers-Houston alumnus, Mele graduated magna cum laude, was a Beta Scholar and a four-year member of the Presidents baseball team. He is employed by the accounting firm Sisterson & Co. LLP.
Canon-McMillan alumnus Dusty Morrison has been named to Clarion University of Pennsylvania’s spring 2020 dean’s list. Morrison is the daughter of Cindy and Harold Morrison of McDonald. She is the granddaughter of Joseph and Connie Ropos of Oakdale. Morrison is a communication major with a minor in history.