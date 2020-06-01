Rebecca Turney was named to Eastern Michigan University’s 2020 winder dean’s list. Turney, the daughter of Bill and Lori Turney of Canonsburg, is a nursing major. She was named to the dean’s list for the eighth consecutive semester. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau, International Nurses Honor Society. She is also a mentor for the National Student Nurses Association. She plans to further her education as a certified registered nurse anesthetist. Turney is a 2016 graduate of Canon McMillan High School.
