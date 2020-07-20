Jordan Smith of South Fayette Township recently graduated from La Roche University with a degree in marketing and management and a minor in finance. While at La Roche he was sports editor for the school newspaper and was on the executive boards of the Marketing and Finance clubs. As the pandemic hit, he was completing a media relations internship with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He recently became a contributing writer for pittsburghsoccernow.com and in the fall will start his dual master’s degree in business administration and communications at Point Park University.
Jarred Rice, of Washington, was named to fall 2019 and spring 2020 dean’s list at Washington & Jefferson College. He is the son of Lisa and Jason Rice of Washington and the grandson of Gerri Franks of Washington and Floyd and Phyllis Phillips of Avella. A Trinity High School graduate, Rice is majoring in accounting. He completed his sophomore year with a 4.0 grade point average and received an internship with Washington County Tax and Revenue Department through Southwest Training Services.