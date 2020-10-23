Zachary Thomas Stiffler graduated with a master of philosophy in technology policy from the University of Cambridge, England. A 2014 graduate of Trinity High School, Stiffler has a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from West Virginia University, where he was awarded the 2015 Air Force ROTC Technical Scholarship, graduating magna cum laude in 2019. Upon graduation from WVU, he was sworn in to the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant and is now stationed at Laughlin Air Force Force in Del Rio, Texas, assigned to specialized pilot training with the 47th Flying Training Wing. He is the son of Bernadette Stiffler and Harry Stiffler Jr., both of Washington.
Latest News
Reader Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24