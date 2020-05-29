Burgettstown graduate Madison Tournay was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at California University of Pennsylvania. Tournay is the daughter of Katie County of Burgettstown and Brad Tournay of McDonald and stepdaughter of the late John County of Burgettstown. She is the granddaughter of Gary and Barb Stevenson of Burgettstown, Tami and Jeff Goddard of Hickory and Gus and Dana Tournay of McDonald. Tournay is as secondary education major with a concentration in English and is in the honors program.
Trinity graduate Sierra Kotchman was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Fairmont State University. She is the daughter of Jackie and Tracy Kotchman of Washington and granddaughter of Jean Hoffman of Washington. Kotchman is a business administration/marketing major. Kotchman was named to the Presidents List with a 4.0 GPA and earned CoSIDA Academic All-America Honors, one of 15 NCAA Division II players in the country to receive the honor. She also was selected CoSIDA Academic All-District and First Team MEC. Kotchman currently has a 3.96 grade-point average after five semesters.. She is a junior on the Fighting Falcons women’s basketball team.