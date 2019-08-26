Brandon Michael Wolfe, son of Keith and Wendy Wolfe of Washington, was named to the spring semester dean’s list for his junior year at Johns Hopkins University. He is majoring in public health and economics. The 2016 graduate of Trinity High School has been writing for the John Hopkins Newsletter for three years and is a sports editor. His grandparents are Susan Wilson of Washington and the late Ronald L. Wilson.
