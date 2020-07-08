Brianna Gallagher, daughter of Bob and Judy Hollick of Washington, graduated with a juris doctorate in law and a doctorate in pharmacy from Duquesne University. She was a member of of the Duquesne University law review, is a member of Pittsburgh Intellectual Property Law Association, president of National Community of Pharmacists Association Student Chapter. She also taught nursing school class on law and medical ethics at Duquesne and led pharmacy and law students to Washington, D.C., to advocate. She is a Trinity High School Class of 2011 graduate and is employed by Mylan.
Brenna L. Beck, daughter of Brian and Jodi Beck, Washington was named to the Spring 2020 dean’s list at Washington & Jefferson College. Beck is a sophomore accounting major and is a 2018 graduate of Trinity High School. She is an intern at Slovenia Savings and Loan and is employed at Napoli’s restaurant.