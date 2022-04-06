CHROME Federal Credit Union recently hosted Trinity High School Accounting IV students for a day of learning and a behind-the-scenes look at the credit union’s finance and accounting departments.
The day included presentations from CHROME employees, a tour of the vault, and a look at the daily operations behind the frontline. It helped students to see the variety of departments and career paths available in a financial institution, related to their current courses.
“The students had a great time. We really appreciate all of the help and support from everyone at CHROME. It puts everything that they have been learning into perspective,” said Trinity High School business education teacher Elizabeth Husk.
CHROME President and CEO Bob Flanyak told students that community service and responsibility comes with working in the financial world.
“The accounting students are working toward a career in the financial world. We are happy at CHROME to be able to introduce them to what a credit union offers the community and a possible career route they may not have considered before today,” said Flanyak.