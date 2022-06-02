Chartiers-Houston Junior-Senior High School will hold commencement exercises for 91 students at 7 p.m. Friday at the high school football field.
Valedictorian is Blaise Bitz; salutatorian is Brian Siege, and honor graduate is Desiree Hancq.
Bitz is the son of Amy and John Bitz of Houston.
He was a member of the LEO and Dreamers clubs, and National Honor Society. He played ice hockey and was a member of the golf team.
He was a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (PIHL) All-star Academic Awardee, and also received the George Mason University Honors College Excellence Scholarship, and George Mason University Dean’s Undergraduate Business Scholars Award.
Bitz will attend George Mason University Honors College to major in finance and later pursue a law degree.
Brian Alexander Siege is the son of Brian and Tina Siege of Canonsburg.
Among his high school affiliations were National Honor Society; LEO and Dreamers clubs; treasurer of Fly Fishers Club; and a member of the Academic Team. He also ran track and cross country, and received the TRICADA Scholar Athlete Scholarship.
Siege enlisted in U.S. Army as an infantryman, with future goals of becoming an Army Ranger.
Hancq is the daughter of Al and Amy Hancq of Canonsburg.
She was a Charette in the marching band; a member of the concert band; served as captain of the varsity soccer team; ran track and field; and was a member of the National Honor Society, Students Helping Others, president of Dreamers Club and secretary of the LEO Club.
Hancq received three Bucks for Bucs Educational Foundation Scholarships.
She will attend Franciscan University of Steubenville, majoring in biology and minoring in theology, and will be a member of the Barons Women’s Soccer Team.