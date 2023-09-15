Chartiers-Houston High School will celebrate its annual Fall Festival on Oct. 6 during the football game against Carlynton High School. Six senior ladies have been selected to serve on the 2023 Fall Festival Court. Pre-game ceremonies will begin at 6:40 p.m. to honor the court and their parents. During half-time, the queen will be crowned.
