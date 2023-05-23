Charleroi Area High School will hold commencement for 108 seniors at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the high school amphitheater. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held in the gymnasium.
Valedictorian is Miranda Gottheld, and salutatorian is Colton Palonder.
Gottheld is the daughter of Camie and Vince Gottheld of Charleroi. Among her honors are National Honor Society (historian), Charthene Club Girl of the Month, and Rotary Club Student of the Month. She is the recipient of the Challenge Program Inc. Award for outstanding academic achievement in STEM classes; the Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science award, and the Rensselaer Medal for outstanding achievement in math and science. She participated in all aspects of the Charleroi music program, including concert band, marching band (section leader), show choir and musical build/stage crew/stage manager. She is vice president of the Class of 2023 Executive Committee, member of SADD, Chemistry Club and Spanish Club.
Gottheld will attend Carnegie Mellon University to major in chemistry.
Palonder is the son of Kim and Bryon Palonder of Charleroi. His honors include National Honor Society and Penn State 4.0 Club. His activities include school board representative, Peer Jury (foreman), Student Council, Class of 2023 Executive Committee, varsity golf and varsity baseball.
Palonder will attend Colgate University to major in economics.
