The East Finley/Fairview Cemetery Co., East Finley Township, will offer two scholarships totaling $5,000.
The scholarships are available to graduating students attending McGuffey High School with a 2.5 cumulative GPA who are planning to pursue an education at a four-year or two-year college or technical/trade school.
A 500-word essay about why the student has chosen a course of study or career path is required. Applicants are asked to include anyone who may have inspired this career choice in the essay, if applicable. Essays will be reviewed for readability, content, grammar, punctuation, and spelling.
Additionally, applicants must furnish a letter of acceptance by an accredited institution and a letter of recommendation not authored by a family member or peer. This letter should describe the applicant’s character. An official transcript also is required.
Application materials are to be submitted no later than May 23 to: Fairview/East Finley Cemetery Co.y, c/o Ms. M. Munnell, 159 Glen Arden Circle, Washington, Pa., 15301.