Carmichaels Women's Civic Club awards scholarships

From left, club treasurer Emilia Bertugli, Macie Kraynak and Sophia Zalar.

The Carmichaels Women's Civic Club recently awarded two $500 scholarships to two seniors from the Carmichaels Area High School class of 2023. Macie Kraynak and Sophia Zalar are the recipients of the 2023 scholarships. Kraynak is the daughter of John and Michelle Kraynak and plans to pursue a degree in forensic science at Waynesburg University. Zalar is the daughter of Robert and Marla Zalar and intends to pursue a degree in veterinarian medicine at Penn State University,

