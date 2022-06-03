Carmichaels Area High School will hold commencement for 69 seniors at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Coaches Field. Rain date is Saturday.
Ainsley Grace Chadwick and Nickolas Joseph Ricco are valedictorians.
Chadwick is the daughter of Eric and Lisa Chadwick.
She was senior class secretary and newspaper co-editor-in-chief, and also served on student council. She participated in Big Brothers Big Sisters, and was a member of Mikes Nation Live, SADD, National Honor Society and Leo Club.
She will attend Villanova University as an exploratory science major on the pre-med track.
Ricco is the son of Thomas and Carrie Ricco.
He was a member of the baseball and golf team, serving as captain of both during his senior year. He was senior class president, a member of the National Honor Society, co-editor-in-chief of the newspaper, and an officer on student council. He also participated in SADD, Big Brother Big Sisters, Leo Club, and Student Standing Committee.
Ricco received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award and was an Aspire Scholarship recipient.
He will attend West Virginia Wesleyan College majoring in history and international studies with a minor in legal studies.