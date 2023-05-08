The Canon-McMillan Chapter of the National Honor Society welcomed 143 new members during the induction ceremony on April 26. Successful candidates demonstrated achievement in service, leadership, scholarship and character. Inducted were: Austin Abbott, Kara Adzima, Michael Auman, Luke Ayres, Giuseppe Balsamo, Julia Bannister, Madelyn Barch, Jesse Barnard, Lidia Bazzano, Brennan Beaver, Victoria Beese, Annabella Bellino, Sophia Bickmeier, Angelina Bioni, Medha Biradar, Sarah Bishop, Luke Bockius, Noah Boyd, Geno Calgaro, Josie Carter, Cole Ceklosky, Capri Chambers, Sisi Chin, Maggie Clair, Ashley Cole, Brennan Coleman, Kalea Collins, Kaitlyn Colo, Sami Corbin, Breana Crawford, Dominick DeLuca, Alyssa DeVitis, Morgan Doyle, Morgan Dyer, Ethan Elemento, Miles Fegely, Sienna Fell, Emily Fetcko, Aaron Fisher, Olivia Ford, Elisabeth Franczyk, Joey Gagorik, Ryan Galicic, Grace Gallagher, Nick Gasparovic, Emma Gasper, Paige Georgeou, Morgan Glass, Luke Glivic, Lily Gostic, Jai Gough, Edward Gouw, Julia Graeber, Beckett Graham, Braedon Greenleaf, Pyper Grindo, Stella Hauth, Lauren Hettinger, Elijah Hickman, Aryana Hoffman-Martinez, Arabella Hofrichter, Ryan Hogue, Emma Houk, Kaitlyn Huwel, Brendan Jaki, Katie Jankowski, Jacob W. Kazakewicz, Shannon Kiley, Noelle Klasnick, Nolan Klugh, Sarah Kolenda, Caroline Kowalczyk, Rose Kuchera, Olivia Le, Liam Lesnock, Louie Liberatore, Madison Logsdon, Emily Lukasewicz, Robert Tracy Lee Lynch, Jason Mach, Nick Marra, Alaina, Matson, Grace Matthews, Ava Matuscin, Adelina McKito, Sam Meredith, Samantha Merkle, Alexis Miller, Hannah Mohon, Morgan Moltz, Aviendha Moreau, William Alex Mueller, Ashley Mullens, Julia Murdy, Anna Nash, Nicholas O'Brien, Eamon O'Donoghue, William O’Bryan, Konnor O’Neil, Dominic Obiecunas, Ella Oumorou, Braya Polk, Leilani Ramos, Naren Ray, Armin Rejaie, Tyler Richmond, Lilian Rios, Nova Rogowski, Gilliana Romeo, Tru Sabatucci, Nelly Sanchez, Bella Santoro, Jake Sauer, Abby Sella, Anika Signorini, Dexah Signorini, Will Harrison Simmons, Kaeden Singleton, Olivia Sisul, Chase Sloane, Kristen Smith, Leighton Smith, Laney Stimpson, Nathan Stockman, Ari Swearman, Reid Szalla, Lucca Tachoir, Reagan E. Thomas, Noah Throckmorton, Brigid Torpey, Thanh Tran, Leah Trecki, Sebastiano Trovato, Dino Trovato, Ben Urso, Ben Votodian, Katelyn Waters, Olivia Watson, Dawson Wenslovas, Allie Wheat, Thomas Whiteman, Dynisty Williams, Addyson Yaeger.
C-M Honor Society induction
Karen Mansfield
Staff writer
