Chartiers-Houston High School and CHROME Federal Credit Union recently partnered with Vitalant to hold a blood drive at CHROME’s branch on Racetrack Road in North Strabane Township.
There were 29 donations made during the drive. Every two seconds, someone in the United States need blood, and one blood donation can save up to three lives, according to Vitalant.
Vitalant made a donation to the high school scholarship fund based on the number of blood donors, and Chartiers-Houston will award a scholarship to a student who plans to pursue post-secondary education in the medical field.
Donors included CHROME employees, students, parents and staff from Chartiers-Houston High School, and members of the community.
Washington & Jefferson College senior Garret Hampton was among those who donated blood.
“There’s a critical blood shortage and an urgent need for donors. I always want to give back and help out whenever I can,” said Hampton.
Bob Greek, chair of CHROME board of directors, made his 90th blood donation at the blood drive.
CHROME President and CEO Bob Flanyak said helping the community is an important part of CHROME’s mission.
“There is a huge need and we are in a position to help support the community,” he said.