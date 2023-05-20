Burgettstown High School will hold commencement for 62 seniors at 7 p.m. May 31 at the Pavilion at Star Lake.
Matthew Trojan is valedictorian, and Gracyn Murray is salutatorian. Adriana LaRue and Saige Rossi will also speak.
Trojan is the son of Dana Cupp of Burgettstown. He received the Cross Country Senior Athletic Award, WPIAL James Collins Scholar/Athlete Recognition, Student Council Bronze Merit Award, Writing Award, and Gold President’s Education Award.
He was a member of the Tabletop Club, Southwest Academic League, and Student Council and ran cross country and track.
He will major in business at the University of Pittsburgh.
Murray is the daughter of Erika and Jim Murray of Burgettstown.
She received the Lions Cheer Scholarship, Range Resources Scholarship, Burgettstown Lions Scholarship, Mary Jeanne Hanna Memorial Scholarship, Henry L. Walden Memorial Scholarship, Golden Presidential Outstanding Academic Excellence Award, Science Award, BASF Softball Award, BASF Leadership Award, Walter Michael Budash Memorial Scholarship, Cole Shergi Legacy Fund Community Outreach Scholarship Award, Senior Athletic Award and Student Council Officer Award.
She was cheerleading captain, president of Student Council, captain of the softball team, and a member of the National Honor Society, Prom Committee and yearbook staff.
Murray will major in pre-profession pharmacy at Duquesne University.
