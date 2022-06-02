Burgettstown High School held its 104th commencement at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Pavilion at Star Lake.
The Class of 2022 graduated 72 students.
Aubry Krivak was named valedictorian, and Madeline Newark earned salutatorian honors.
Krivak was class president and Student Council president, and a member of the National Honor Society, Pep Club, gifted program, and volleyball, softball and wrestling teams.
She will be studying mechanical and biomedical engineering while playing softball at The University of Tulsa.
Newak was a member of the cross-country, volleyball, basketball, and track and field teams. She participated in Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, Southwest Academic League, Pep Club, National Honor Society, Prom Committee, Yearbook, Physics Club, and Comic Book Club.
She plans to attend Edinboro University, where she will major in mathematics.