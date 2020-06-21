Registration for children who will be entering kindergarten in the Burgettstown Area School District in the 2020-21 school year, as well as those children entering school in first grade for the first time, is now open on the district's website at www.burgettstown.k12.pa.us/. In the announcement section or information section, click on "kindergarten registration" to begin the process.
During the online registration process, parents/guardians will have the ability to upload a copy of the following documents: official birth certificate, immunization records, three forms of residency verification, driver's license or government-issued ID, and physical and dental exam records.
Additional information is available on the website.
Children must be 5 years of age by Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten.