“Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles that he has overcome while trying to succeed.” – Booker T. Washington. No matter what someone’s position is as a black citizen, they have faced many obstacles that others may have not faced. Therefore, thanks to the help of Harriet Tubman, John Brown, Rosa Parks, and Martin Luther King Jr., we can show respect for Black History Month.
To begin, Harriet Tubman and John Brown made a difference in respect for Black History Month. Harriet Tubman was born into slavery. She soon became one of the most famous conductors of the Underground Railroad, guiding over 300 people, including her parents and siblings. In 1849, she escaped slavery herself. Her actions influenced black history in many ways. For example, it makes people think twice about slavery and how black people truly did have to face many obstacles such as escaping their abusive slave owners. In addition, John Brown also made an influence on black history. He took part in many battles including the battle against Harper’s Ferry. This battle took place because John wanted to free the slaves in Virginia by revolting against the slave holding state. However, his revolt failed and his men were either killed or caught. His actions made an impact on respect for black history in many ways, as well. This shows that even though John Brown was a white man, or an ally, and his father strongly opposed slavery, he still attempted to make a difference instead of sitting back and watching. To conclude, Harriet Tubman and John Brown made a difference in respect for Black History Month.
In addition to Harriet Tubman and John Brown, Rosa Parks made a difference in respect for Black History Month, as well. On December 1st, 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus to a white man knowing that there would be consequences. While taking these actions, she thought back to Emmett Till, who was a boy murdered by three white men for apparently whistling at a white woman. She knew that she could make a difference in segregation if she refused no matter what the consequences were. One way this made a difference is that when she was arrested is also when the Montgomery Bus Boycott began, where over 17,000 black citizens participated, ending racial segregation. Another way this made a difference is influencing other mistreated black people to stand up for what is right instead of letting it pass. This makes people respect what she has done for us and her actions, which led to her spending time in prison. All in all, Rosa Parks made a difference on respect for Black History.
Furthermore, Martin Luther King Jr made an impact on respect for black history. He gave a speech known as “I Have a Dream ‘’ about black citizens wanting and needing freedom. This made an impact since it helped people to learn to treat everybody with equality and respect. Even though some people come from different races or religions, there is no need to disrespect them. Another way this made an impact is that, today, not only is segregation illeagal, but people treat everybody with different ethnicities or races with equal respect. Lastly, this made an impact because his speeches led to King becoming one of the leaders for the Montgomery Bus Boycott. These actions influence people to look back at how divisive segregation used to be and how these influencers risked their lives to fight it. In conclusion, King Jr. powerfully impacted respect for Black History.
Without a doubt, Harriet Tubman, John Brown, Rosa Parks, and Martin Luther King Jr. made unforgettable contributions to respect for black history. Harriet Tubman helped to free slaves and, despite John Brown’s color, he still attempted to help free slaves. Rosa Parks refused to give her seat to a white man knowing that there would be serious consequences. With a history-making speech, Martin Luther King Jr. led a huge group of black and white citizens, which ended eliminating legal segregation. Not only should we celebrate these influencers for a month, but they deserve respect all year round. Surely, if these influencers respected black citizens and wanted to make a difference in segregation, we can respect them for their hard work.
