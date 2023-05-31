The Black Association of South Hills for Women recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to the following high school seniors: from left, Kelsey Wandera, Canon-McMillan; Spencer Thomas, Chartiers-Houston; and Laurel Williams, Canon-McMillan.
