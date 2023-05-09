Nicholas Wrenshall, a junior at Bethlehem-Center High School, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held June 21-23 just outside Boston on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students wanting to become physicians or pursue medical research. This event aims to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, stay true to their dream, and, after the event, provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goals.
