Bentworth High School will hold its Homecoming ceremony prior to Friday’s football game, when the Bearcats host Carmichaels High School at Ellsworth Stadium. Pregame begins at 6:30 p.m. The Homecoming dance is Saturday. Members of the court are, front row, from left: Aubrie Logan, sophomore attendant; Kaitlyn Temas, queen candidate; Chloe Spilak, queen candidate; Morgan Hackinson, queen candidate; Sarah Scicchitano, queen candidate; Leyton Cevarr, queen candidate; Olivia Mohney, junior attendant; and Camille Sneith, freshman attendant; back row, from left: Lucas Burt, sophomore attendant; Ryan Chapman, king candidate; Zane Woodhouse, king candidate; Cameron McGaw, king candidate; Braden Nicholls, king candidate; Landon Urcho, King candidate; John Scott, junior attendant; and Ben Hays, freshman attendant.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 30
-
Mar 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.