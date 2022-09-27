Avella homecoming court

Front row, from left, Hannah Brownlee, Hanna Bower, Katie Dryer, Ehryka Jones and Brittany Ross.

Front row, from left, Colton Burchianti, Troy Cooke, Brian Humensky, Glenn Lowe and Austin Oiler.

Avella High School's Homecoming game will take place on Friday, Sept. 30, against the Carlynton Cougars, with kick-off at 7 p.m. The pregame homecoming ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Crowning of the King and Queen will occur during half-time. A community parade and bonfire will take place in Avella on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

