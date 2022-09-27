Avella High School's Homecoming game will take place on Friday, Sept. 30, against the Carlynton Cougars, with kick-off at 7 p.m. The pregame homecoming ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Crowning of the King and Queen will occur during half-time. A community parade and bonfire will take place in Avella on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.
