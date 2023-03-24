Avella High School Drama Department students will perform “Crazy Cowgirls of Pemberly Ranch” on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Adults are $10, and students are $5. There will be a matinee show Sunday at 3:30 p.m. with adult tickets at $5 and students at $1. Purchase tickets at the door.
Latest News
- Pittsburgh takes on Washington in Metropolitan Division action
- Washington Financial to soon celebrate 125 years of community banking
- WHS offers hands-on educational programs with paid training
- 52-year veteran of First Federal Savings and Loan Association honored with retirement reception, emeritus status
- South Hills Lincoln recognized as 2023 dealer of excellence
- The secret weapon to succeed in today's fast-paced, high-stress work environment
- Mom's mooching is going too far
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Apr 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.