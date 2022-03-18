The Avella High School Drama Department presents “Clue: On Stage” starting March 25 through March 26.
Based on the Paramount film and the Hasbro board game, the stage show is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin and Eric Price.
The show is described as a murder-mystery comedy-thriller that follows six guests at a mysterious dinner party. They find themselves implicated as murder suspects when their host turns up dead. Wadsworth, the butler, leads Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard, and other guests in an attempt to find the killer as the body count builds. Following in the footsteps of the film, the project bills itself as a “comedy whodunit.”
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students for the March 25 and March at 7:30 p.m. shows. All tickets are $5 on March 26 for the 3 p.m. show. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, please contact Avella High School Office at 724-356-2216.