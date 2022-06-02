Avella High School will hold commencement for 39 seniors at 7 p.m. Friday in the high school gymnasium.
Marissa Latynski was named valedictorian, and Paige Fino is salutatorian.
Latynski is the daughter of John and Melinda Latynski of Avella.
She was a member of the National Honor Society, and tennis and dance teams.
She received the Scholarship of Distinction, Engineering Excellence Scholarship and Statler Academic Award from West Virginia University; and Italian American Cultural and Heritage Society’s Scholarship.
She will be attending West Virginia University and majoring in aerospace engineering.
Fino, of Burgettstown, is the daughter of Amber Barker and Jeffery Fino.
She was a member of Envirothon, Academic team, marching band, tennis team, Science Club, Art Club and National Honor Society.
She will be attending Penn State University, University Park, and majoring in veterinary and biomedical sciences.