Washington High School’s class of 1973 held its 50th reunion on Aug. 26 and 27. One activity offered was visiting the high school for a tour to see how the school has changed since 1973.
The alums were impressed with the changes to the gym but missed seeing the stage, which used to be at the one end of the gym. Several group members commented on the cleanliness of the entire building, complimenting the custodial staff.
Classroom set-ups with smart boards rather than blackboards, the technology classes, the media center and the Prexie Center all impressed the alums. School board member John Campbell attended the tour led by Assistant Superintendent and Curriculum Director B.J. Mihelcic. Campbell gave some historical perspective to the group on some sports figures who began at Wash High. The many team trophies throughout the years on display in the trophy cases also brought more Prexie Pride to the alums, some of whom had traveled across the country to attend their 50th reunion.
