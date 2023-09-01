Washington High School’s class of 1973 held its 50th reunion on Aug. 26 and 27. One activity offered was visiting the high school for a tour to see how the school has changed since 1973.

The alums were impressed with the changes to the gym but missed seeing the stage, which used to be at the one end of the gym. Several group members commented on the cleanliness of the entire building, complimenting the custodial staff.

