Comcast NBCUniversal has awarded $187,500 in scholarships for the 2020-21 school year to 75 Pennsylvania students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program. Three of the students are from Washington County.
Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses.
Local students received scholarships are Matthew Cottrill, Canon-McMillan High School; Shane Simpson, Ringgold High School; and Taylor Staub, Trinity High School.
“We are honored to recognize the amazing achievements of our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners and to help them further their education,” said Jim D’Innocenzo, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Comcast Northeast Division. “They are top achievers in academics, leaders in the community and leaders among their peers. They represent our future, and Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to support them.”