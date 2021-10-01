Members of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee with Coca-Cola Foundation visited Washington Park Elementary School and donated school supplies for students in grades K-6 this September to help with the new school year. From left, are Maggie Manning, school counselor K-6; Tiffani Lusk, school counselor K-2; Alicia McClain, distribution center administrator; Erin Nikolopoulos, 3-6 school counselor; Kelley Zebrasky, educational consultant; Melanie Finnell, onboarding captain/route process administrator diversity and inclusion ambassador.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3