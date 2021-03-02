Central Christian Academy, 145 McGovern Road, Houston, will hold kindergarten screenings March 29. Students must turn five by September 1. Parents or guardians should bring a copy of immunization records and a birth certificate. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit 724-746-4902.
Washington Park Elementary will host kindergarten registration by appointment only March 5 for students with last names A-L and March 12 for students with last names M-Z. To attend kindergarten in fall 2021, students must be 5 years old by June 1. Parents or guardians will need the child’s vaccination record, birth certificate/proof of age and proof of residency. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call Ami Behrens, K-2 secretary, at 724-223-5000, ext. 3.
Children in McGuffey School District who are five years old before Sept.1 are eligible to enter kindergarten for the following school year. Kindergarten Registration for the 2021-2022 school year will be held March 24 and March 31 at Claysville Elementary School and March 17 at Joe Walker Elementary School. To make an appointment for Claysville Elementary, call 724-663-7772. To make an appointment for Joe Walker Elementary, call 724-222-3061. At Kindergarten registration, various screenings will be conducted with the children. Parents will complete all of the necessary documents needed by the school to complete the registration process. Student’s birth certificates, immunization records and a proof of residence are required at registration. Kindergarten orientation will be scheduled in August. At that time, the children and parents will meet the kindergarten teachers, the building principals and other school personnel. The kindergarten program will be explained to parents and everyone will have an opportunity to tour the building and ride a school bus.