20210709_com_Scholarship presentation.jpg

Courtesy of Washington County Housing Authority

Canon-McMillan High School graduate Tavia Henderson-Gunn, daughter of Tia Henderson, was awarded a $3,000 Paul G. Percharko Memorial Scholarship from Pennsylvania Association of Housing and Redevelopment Agencies. Henderson-Gunn is a biology to cardiovascular perfusion major at Carlow University. Stephen K. Hall, executive director of the Housing Authority at Canonsburg’s Valley View Terrace office, presented the check to Henderson-Gunn June 29.

