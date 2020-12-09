Celebrate the season and create long-lasting memories this year by serving tasteful main courses centered around tender cuts of beef.
With hand-cut choices like a Bone-in Frenched Prime Rib Roast, Butcher’s Cut Filet Mignons, a Beef Brisket Flat and Premium Ground Beef from Omaha Steaks, you can create elegant holiday centerpieces such as Steak Au Poivre or a unique generational recipe, the Simon Family Brisket. Each cut of beef is hand-carved by expert butchers, flash-frozen to capture freshness and flavor at its peak and delivered directly to your door.
Find more inspiration to create a memorable holiday meal at OmahaSteaks.com.
Steak Au Poivre
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 2
2 Omaha Steaks Butcher’s Cut Filet Mignons (5-6 ounces each), thawed
2 teaspoons kosher salt
2 tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 tablespoons butter, divided
1/3 cup brandy or cognac
1 cup cream
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Season steak with salt and pepper. Press seasoning into meat to create even coating.
In large skillet over medium-high heat, heat vegetable oil and 1 tablespoon butter until just smoking. Add steak and sear 4 minutes on each side for medium-rare. Once cooked to desired doneness, transfer steak to cutting board and tent with foil to rest.
Reduce heat to medium and add brandy to skillet. Allow to cook down about 1 minute while stirring to scrape off any browned bits from bottom of pan. Once brandy reduces by half, add cream, Dijon mustard and remaining butter; continue cooking until mixture begins to reduce and thicken, 5-7 minutes.
Slice steaks against grain and top with sauce.
Simon Family Brisket
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 4 hours, plus 20 minutes resting time
Servings: 4
1 Omaha Steaks Beef Brisket Flat (2 pounds), thawed
1 package (1.1 ounces) dry onion soup mix
1 can (14 ounces) whole cranberries
1 cup chili sauce
1 cup ginger ale
Preheat oven to 250 degrees farenheit. Place brisket in large ovenproof baking dish.
In bowl, mix onion soup mix, cranberries and chili sauce. Spoon over top of brisket. Pour ginger ale around edges of brisket.
Cover with foil and bake 4 hours.
Remove from oven and let rest 20 minutes. Remove brisket from baking dish and place on cutting board. Slice brisket against grain and place in serving dish. Top with sauce and serve.