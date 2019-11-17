Pennsylvania Trolley Museum’s stockings are hung by the trolleys with care with the knowledge that Santa Claus will soon be there!
The merriest man himself will be visiting the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum during its annual Santa Trolley. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1; Dec. 7 and 8 and 14-15. V
View the website at www.patrolley.org for exact departure times.
Guests will have the opportunity to climb aboard a restored streetcar that will transport them around the museum’s two-mile track. While aboard, visitors will get to meet Santa Claus, and a few of his friends may show up as well. Santa will be happy to have visitors take his picture, so make sure you remember to bring your camera.
New this year visitors will be able to experience an enhanced Yuletide Shuttle, where they can ride a vintage trolley to the decorated Wexford trolley station where a letter is mailed to the North Pole.
The museum also has a large Lionel toy train layout, and each year the layout changes. In the museum’s Event Room, visits can view the LEGO layout built by Steel City Lug, Pittsburgh Area’s Adult LEGO User Group.
The event includes complimentary hot chocolate and cookies. After eating the snacks, kids can make a holiday craft to remember their visit.
Admission for the Santa Trolley is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (62 and older); and $10 for children ages 1 to 15. Children under 1 are free. Admission includes trips on the Yuletide shuttle. The event is very popular, and advance ticket purchase is recommended online due to the limited seating. The tickets can be purchased on the museum’s website at www.patrolley.org. Once you follow that link, you will click on the Santa Trolley button and it will take you to ShowClix.com. Tickets are on sale now.
During the month of December, the museum will be hosting its Trolleys and Toy Trains event. It will be held Dec. 6 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will be able to ride on the decorated trolleys and to view the Lionel toy train layout. Admission for Trolleys and Toy Trains is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $7 for children ages 3-15. Children under 3 are free.