The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley is hosting its second fashion show on Saturday, June 25.
Wear your favorite hat and come to a dynamic show featuring St. Francis University Costume Designer Bonnie Resinski presenting, “Silhouettes: A One-Woman Fashion Show.”
Resinski will discuss the history of fashion from Eve to Scarlett O’Hara, and the shapes of modern clothing highlighting social, political, and economic influences which explain the fashion trends. The Fig Leaf program focuses on how garments from the past figured in the age-old search for ways to beautify the human form – male and female. We will also have fashion presented from local shops in the Ligonier Valley.
Tea and a light lunch will be served. A prize will be given for the “best show hat” worn by a guest of the show.
The event is being held from 2 to 4 p.m., and the cost is $30 per person. Reservations are required by Monday, June 20, and can be made by calling the museum 724-238-6015 or visiting our website at www.sama-art.org.