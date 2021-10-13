The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division needs volunteers across 28 counties for the charity’s Red Kettle Campaign starting in November.
The Salvation Army will station its red kettles at local retailers. In addition, physical kettle locations will offer Google and Apple Pay, providing a contactless, safe and easy way for people to give. To donate online, visit www.salvationarmywpa.org/HopeMarchesOn.
The annual Red Kettle Campaign supports families and individuals with utility, rental and food assistance, clothing, youth and senior programming, holiday meals and Christmas gifts for children.
Volunteer bell ringers will be required to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and will receive specific training and instruction on how to safely perform their duties and engage with the public.
Those interested in volunteering should visit www.salvationarmywpa.org, click “Locations” at the top right of the screen, find their nearest Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, and call the local number provided.