The Washington Salvation Army will host a superhero drive-thru event Saturday to raise funds for back-to-school supplies for students and families in need.
It will take place at Camp Agape in Hickory, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to meet their favorite superheroes and princesses, take photos, and enjoy the camp’s scenic trails.
Local first responders will also greet guests. There is no fee to attend, but a suggested donation of any amount upon entrance will support the purchase of back-to-school items for local children in need.
Those who cannot attend, but would like to make a financial donation, should visit Salvationarmywpa.org/superhero.