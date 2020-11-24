The Salvation Army Greene County Service Center is seeking volunteers for this year’s Red Kettle campaign.
The Salvation Army is placing its red kettles at local retailers through the end of December. Kettle locations will offer Google and Apple Pay, providing a contactless, safe, and easy way for people to give.
The Red Kettle campaign supports families and individuals with utility, rental and food assistance; clothing and other basic needs; and free youth and senior programming.
Bell ringers must wear a mask during their entire shift. All kettle equipment should be sanitized at the end of each day, and when an individual approaches the kettle, bell ringers will be trained to step aside to allow 6 feet of social distancing. Bell ringers will not have any physical contact with any donations or individuals.
Those interested in volunteering should contact Carla Hughes at 724-852-1479.