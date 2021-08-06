20210806_com_crazyhorse standalone.jpg

Courtesy of Captain Amber Imhoff Washington County Salvation Army

The Washington Salvation Army is joining with Crazy Horse Coffee in North Strabane Township to collect backpacks and school supplies during August. The initiative benefits Washington County teachers and students.

