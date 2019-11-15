The Rotary Club of Washington presented its annual Avenues of Service Awards to members at its Oct. 29 meeting.
Susan Price was presented with the Roy R. Gillespie Community Service Award, which recognizes the varied activities and projects the club undertakes to improve life in the community.
The John L.S. Northrop Vocational Service Award, which encourages all to serve others through their vocations and to practice high ethical standards, was presented to Washington Realtors Bill and Betsy West.
The Andrew G. Uram International Service Award encourages actions and projects to expand humanitarian efforts across the globe and promote world understanding and peace. Honored were Rotarians Angeline East and Dorothy Tecklenburg for identifying a need and working to find a solution. Through grant writing and collaborating with a Rotary Club in Kenya, the Washington club equipped a maternity ward in a new hospital built in Angeline’s former home in Bondo. The unit has been renamed Washington Rotary Maternity Unit. The partnership continues.
The Washington Rotary Club meets at noon on Tuesdays in the Rossin Center at Washington & Jefferson College.