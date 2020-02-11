Rotary Club of Waynesburg awards scholarships to worthy high school students each year. The awards are selected based on academic performance, community service involvement, letters of recommendation and the student’s response to the essay question, “What does the Rotary motto, ‘service above self’, mean to you?”
“Annually, the club selects two $1,000 recipients from the applications received,” Melody Longstreth, the club’s scholarship chair said. “The committee is always very impressed by the quality of our applicants and enjoy learning about the many talented and generous students we have here in Greene County.”
The scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who reside in Greene County.
Applications have been sent to the five area high schools, Greene County Career and Technology Center and Open Door Christian School. Applications may also be obtained by calling 724-627-5926.
Applications can be mailed or sent by email upon request. The deadline to apply is April 1.