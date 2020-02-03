The Monessen/Rostraver Rotary Club recently helped renovate Monongahela Valley Hospital’s third-floor family lounge.
The club provided the funds to remove the existing flooring, purchase and install wooden laminate flooring as well as lamps, a decorative storage cabinet and an assortment of games. The rotary purchased the items through a matching grant from Rotary district 7305.
Corinne Laboon, a member of the Monessen/Rostraver Rotary and MVH’s vice president of marketing/community relations, suggested the renovation project to her club when they were discussing the application of a grant to fund a community project.
“There are many needs in the communities our Rotary serves; but our members felt that funding a project at Monongahela Valley Hospital would have the greatest community impact,” said Kristen Joseph, president of the Monessen/Rostraver Rotary.
In addition to the Rotary’s contributions to the lounge, the hospital replaced the room’s chairs. Nicolette Altemara, nurse manager of the Progressive Care Unit, has heard favorable comments from visitors about the room’s facelift since its completion in mid-January.
“Families love the renovation,” Altemara said. “The inviting atmosphere helps to take their minds off of what they are going through.”
Sherry Watkins, Mon Valley Hospital’s assistant vice president of nursing, oversees the critical care units. She said she is pleased the rotary stepped up to help refresh the lounge.
“We strive to provide a positive experience for everyone who visits our hospital – including patients and their loved ones,” she said. “For the amount of time that some people spend in our family lounge, they deserve a comfortable and stress-free place to relax.”