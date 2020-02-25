Monessen/Rostraver Rotary recognized four students Feb. 18 from Monessen School District for their academic achievements and extracurricular activities.
The students included seniors Cammi Kovach and Zane Lakin. The eighth grade students were Sidney Campbell and Matthew Sawa.
The middle school and high school students attended the Rotary’s weekly meeting to accept their certificates and pens. During the meeting, each student briefly discussed his or her extracurricular activities and career goals with the Rotarians.