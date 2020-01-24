Riverview Baptist Church in New Eagle recently announced the arrival of a long-term interim pastor, the Rev. David Johnson.
Johnson and his wife, Geri, moved from St. Pau,l Minn., and have settled into life in the Mon Valley.
“He brings so much enthusiasm to everything he does,” Riverview Baptist Church Deacon Joe Anders said, “and I just love the way he blesses the congregation at the end of worship.”
Johnson is a Stanford graduate who practiced law before going into ministry in 1990.
“I love bringing joy into people’s lives in a meaningful way,” Johnson said.
Worship services begin at 11 a.m. Sundays with child care available.