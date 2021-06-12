Ringgold Middle School students Samuel Allen and Kaitlyn Lukes were recently named as recipients of the 2021 American Legion Award during the June 3 virtual eighth grade awards ceremony at their school.
Allen, son of Phillip and Marcie Allen of Monongahela, and Lukes, daughter of Jayson Lukes of Eighty Four, have remained dedicated to their academic achievement during a challenging year. Their hard work, determination and resilience is exemplary, according to a Ringgold Middle School news release.
American Legion Post 302 Frank Downer Commander Dave Thompson presented the students with a plaque, gift card and a medal of honor. Greg Locy, Ringgold Middle School assistant principal and U.S. Army veteran, presented the award to the recipients.
The American Legion Award places emphasis on the development of the qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service; the ideals of Americanism which will make young people citizens of the highest type, the release said.
The award recognizes the boy and girl who is most worthy of the highest qualities of citizenship and of true Americanism, the release said.
To qualify for the American Legion Award, students must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher throughout their academic career, earn the appropriate score on the American Legion Test and are rated highly among their classroom teachers, the release said.