NASCAR Daytona Auto Racing

Country music entertainer Dierks Bentley performs a concert before a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Dierks Bentley - ‘Gravel & Gold’

“Well, I oughta admit I got a little more roll than rock/A little more don't care with a little touch of gray on top,” sings Dierks Bentley on his 10th studio album. Bentley might have changed slightly over time on the outside, but his passion for country music on the inside remains as vibrant as when first heard on his debut effort 20 years ago when he was a much younger modern day drifter.

