Washington High School Science teacher Jim Tiano said he sees “a lot of untapped talent in my students.”
As Tiano instructs students in anatomy and physiology, he also includes a guest lecturer throughout the year.
“Many of my students have a limited view of what the world is like because they have lived all their lives in Washington,” he said.
Tiano said his students recently enjoyed guest lecturer Dr. Roger Barrette, a retired surgeon in critical care services from several Pittsburgh hospitals, who typically lectures once a month for Tiano’s anatomy and physiology class.
Barrette, who is father of Wash High social studies teacher Josh Barrette, enjoys the involvement with the high school in guest lecturing to the students.
In September, Dr. Barrette’s class presentation focused on how students could use practical chemistry and algebra to work on life-maintaining procedures, such as checking oxygen levels.
Barrette said when someone is in shock, the body gets oxygen to where it is needed most – the heart, brain and kidneys. If there is a lot of blood loss, the body will send the oxygen to those areas first. Dr. Barrette said the body continually adjusts to save itself.
Students were offered the opportunity to egnage in the discussion, asking for clarification and answers to their questions.
Senior Zack Swartz said he would like to study pathology in college. He stayed after class to ask some specific questions about the chart Dr. Barrette drew on the white board.
Barrette began providing guest lectures for Tiano’s classes about seven years ago when he retired.
Tiano, however, said retirement is a time to do the things you enjoy. He said everyone has chores or remodeling projects at their home that are often retirement jobs, but after they get done, you “still need something to do.”
Barrette volunteers a week per month in the U.S. Virgin Islands, guiding the medical staff in the intensive care unit. He shared some of the stories from his experiences working as a surgeon during his lifelong career, as well as from his medical volunteering in the U.S. Virgin Islands with the Washington students.
Tiano said he was appreciative of Barrette for sharing with his students who then learn more about the outside world and how skills learned in class can be put to practical use to save lives.